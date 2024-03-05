BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Cut by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 319,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

