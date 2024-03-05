BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $60.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackLine stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,072 shares of company stock worth $604,377. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

