BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HYT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 307,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,075. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

