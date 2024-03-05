BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU remained flat at $11.11 during trading on Tuesday. 124,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,605. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.