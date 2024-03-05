BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $829.85. 190,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $796.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $841.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.