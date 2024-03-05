BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $650,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $829.96. The stock had a trading volume of 238,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $841.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

