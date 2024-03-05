BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

BIGZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 573,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,385,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,427,228.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,115,036 shares of company stock valued at $46,979,036.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,755,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 281,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

