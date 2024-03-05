BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
BIGZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 573,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,385,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,427,228.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,115,036 shares of company stock valued at $46,979,036.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
