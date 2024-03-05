BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 140,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

