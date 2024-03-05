BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 66,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

