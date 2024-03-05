BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

MYD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 266,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,306. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

