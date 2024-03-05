BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 128,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,158. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
