BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

MQT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,477. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

