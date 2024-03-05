Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,098 shares of company stock worth $150,458. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

