Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $146.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.2 %

BX opened at $126.61 on Monday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,244,379,000 after buying an additional 880,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

