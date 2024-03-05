BMO Capital Markets Boosts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$12.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
