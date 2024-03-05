BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$98.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of CNQ opened at C$95.74 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$98.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total value of C$113,033.70. In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Insiders sold a total of 426,074 shares of company stock worth $37,656,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

