Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. 193,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $890,848,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

