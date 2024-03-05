Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 25th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BHFAN traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 11,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

