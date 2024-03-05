Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BHFAO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.91.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.