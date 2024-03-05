Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BHFAP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $25.83.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
