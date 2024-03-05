Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.