Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,113. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BR opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.