Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.39% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 158,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.