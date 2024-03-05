Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Price Target at GBX 238.60

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.60 ($3.03).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

BARC stock opened at GBX 169.10 ($2.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.15, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.06. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.52).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,962.96%.

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($352,836.65). In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($134,386.24). Also, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($352,836.65). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

