Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $35.33

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

