Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $183.78

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $430,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

