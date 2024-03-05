Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $49.67

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

