Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $99.61

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

