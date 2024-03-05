Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $81.92

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fortive

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $4,628,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 385,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 1.0 %

FTV stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.