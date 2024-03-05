Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $91.80

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $12,922,174.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,470.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.