Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target at $17.75

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

