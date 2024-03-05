Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Target Price at $25.77

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ImmunoGen

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.