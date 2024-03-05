Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Target Price at $25.77

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.
IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
ImmunoGen stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
