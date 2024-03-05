Brokerages Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Target Price at $18.14

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RPHM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RPHM stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $11.30.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reneo Pharmaceuticals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.