Brokerages Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Target Price at $18.14

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,698,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 937,540 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

