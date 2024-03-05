Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $70.67

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

