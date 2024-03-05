Brokerages Set Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target at $19.58

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $848.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 85.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

