Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 34,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

