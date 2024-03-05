Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Bruker Stock Up 1.9 %

BRKR stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

