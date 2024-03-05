Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.13.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $207.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $222.04. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after acquiring an additional 940,463 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $106,648,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

