Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406,000 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 5.3% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $154,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,675. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

