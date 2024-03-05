Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,200 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.