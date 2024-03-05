Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

