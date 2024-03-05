Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $730,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,598,000 after acquiring an additional 313,460 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

