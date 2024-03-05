Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:URI opened at $705.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $615.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

