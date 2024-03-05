Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

