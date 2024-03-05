Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,671 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $176.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

