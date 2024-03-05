Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,760 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Toro were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Toro by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

