Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,648 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 85.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 330.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 93,286 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $239.93 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $177.89 and a one year high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.42.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

