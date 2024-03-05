Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

