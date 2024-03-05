Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $212.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

