California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) vs. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Head to Head Comparison

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 17.23% 18.75% 1.19% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $1.44 billion 1.15 $250.14 million $7.31 7.16 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Customers Bancorp and California Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp and California Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 5 1 3.00 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats California Business Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, healthcare and financial institutions group finance; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, which includes secured and variable rate financing, private equity funds, and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, an blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

